Chicken wraps in Loveland
Loveland restaurants that serve chicken wraps
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Paxton's Grill
126 W Loveland Ave, Loveland
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$11.00
Homemade chicken salad with lettuce and diced tomatoes.
Tano Bistro
204 W Loveland Ave, Loveland
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$12.00
black bean tortilla + gorgonzola + honey crisp apple + roasted red pepper + romaine + tomato
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bucks Tavern
3299 West State Route 22/3, Loveland
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
Our famous chicken tenders, chunked and tossed in buffalo sauce, wrapped along side lettuce, diced tomato, shredded cheese, bleu cheese or ranch, in a warm flour tortilla.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$12.00
|Chicken Apple Club Wrap
|$14.00
Blackened chicken breast, sliced apples, diced tomatoes, lettuce, swiss cheese, bacon, and ranch dressing. Wrapped in a warm flour torilla.