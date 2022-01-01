Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Loveland

Go
Loveland restaurants
Toast

Loveland restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Paxton's Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Paxton's Grill

126 W Loveland Ave, Loveland

Avg 3.7 (352 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Wrap$11.00
Homemade chicken salad with lettuce and diced tomatoes.
More about Paxton's Grill
Tano Bistro image

 

Tano Bistro

204 W Loveland Ave, Loveland

Avg 4.6 (2064 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Wrap$12.00
black bean tortilla + gorgonzola + honey crisp apple + roasted red pepper + romaine + tomato
More about Tano Bistro
Bucks Tavern image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bucks Tavern

3299 West State Route 22/3, Loveland

Avg 4.5 (731 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
Our famous chicken tenders, chunked and tossed in buffalo sauce, wrapped along side lettuce, diced tomato, shredded cheese, bleu cheese or ranch, in a warm flour tortilla.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.00
Chicken Apple Club Wrap$14.00
Blackened chicken breast, sliced apples, diced tomatoes, lettuce, swiss cheese, bacon, and ranch dressing. Wrapped in a warm flour torilla.
More about Bucks Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Loveland

Turkey Wraps

Cake

Fish And Chips

Nachos

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Cheese Fries

Caesar Salad

Salad Wrap

Map

More near Loveland to explore

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Mason

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (508 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (488 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston