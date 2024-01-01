Quesadillas in Lowell
HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES
Dicky's Dogs
108 W Commercial Ave, Lowell
|Quesadillas
|$0.00
Melted cheese, tomato, onion, cilantro and your choice of Protein on a Corn or Flour Tortilla. Served with lettuce and sour cream.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
George's Family Restaurant
1910 E Commercial Ave, Lowell
|Ultimate Quesadilla
|$12.00
Over stuffed jumbo flour shell with , grilled chicken, bacon, grilled onions, jack and cheddar cheese.
|Vegetable Quesadilla
|$9.00
Flour tortilla overstuffed with mushrooms, roasted red pepper, tomatoes, red onion, melted pepper Jack.
|Barbacoa Quesadilla
|$14.00
Slow roasted beef, roasted red and green peppers, onions, chihuahua cheese, stuffed in a flour shell