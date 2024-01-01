Quesadillas in Lowell

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dicky's Dogs image

HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Dicky's Dogs

108 W Commercial Ave, Lowell

Avg 4.3 (285 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Quesadillas$0.00
Melted cheese, tomato, onion, cilantro and your choice of Protein on a Corn or Flour Tortilla. Served with lettuce and sour cream.
More about Dicky's Dogs
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

George's Family Restaurant

1910 E Commercial Ave, Lowell

Avg 4.2 (1060 reviews)
Takeout
Ultimate Quesadilla$12.00
Over stuffed jumbo flour shell with , grilled chicken, bacon, grilled onions, jack and cheddar cheese.
Vegetable Quesadilla$9.00
Flour tortilla overstuffed with mushrooms, roasted red pepper, tomatoes, red onion, melted pepper Jack.
Barbacoa Quesadilla$14.00
Slow roasted beef, roasted red and green peppers, onions, chihuahua cheese, stuffed in a flour shell
More about George's Family Restaurant

