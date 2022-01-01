Loxahatchee restaurants you'll love
Ray's Hideaway
12041 Southern Boulevard, Loxahatchee
Popular items
Blackened Chicken Wrap
$13.00
Blackened chicken, applewood smoked bacon, shredded cheddar, Pico de Gallo and spicy ranch
Prime French Dip
$15.00
Hand sliced prime rib, provolone cheese, on a toasted garlic roll served with au jus for dipping
Cobb Salad
$14.00
Fresh greens, grilled chicken, avocado, crumbled blue cheese, tomato, chopped bacon, hard-boiled egg and cucumber
Fusion Fresh
4670 Seminole Pratt Whitney Rd, Westlake
Popular items
Fusion Oats Bowl - Strawberry
$4.95
Oatmeal Sliced Strawberry Peanut Butter and Honey
Fusion Monte Cristo
$6.95
Prosciutto sliced ham, floppy eggs, and cheddar cheese.
Fusion Jack Burger
$7.95
Angus Beef Patty, Pepper Jack Cheese, Applewood Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato and Chipotle Ranch Sauce on a Brioche Bun