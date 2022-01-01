Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Arugula salad in
Lutherville Timonium
/
Lutherville Timonium
/
Arugula Salad
Lutherville Timonium restaurants that serve arugula salad
Il Basilico Trattoria
49 West Aylesbury Rd, Lutherville
No reviews yet
Arugula Salad
More about Il Basilico Trattoria
Bluestone
11 W Aylesbury Road, Timonium
No reviews yet
*Arugula & Goat Cheese Salad
$10.00
More about Bluestone
Browse other tasty dishes in Lutherville Timonium
Red Velvet Cake
Chicken Pizza
Greek Salad
Pudding
French Fries
Turkey Clubs
Cake
Chicken Fried Steaks
More near Lutherville Timonium to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(342 restaurants)
Towson
Avg 4.1
(19 restaurants)
Owings Mills
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Parkville
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Nottingham
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Cockeysville
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Pikesville
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Reisterstown
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Randallstown
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(342 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(636 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(63 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(273 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(224 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(554 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(517 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston