Tortas in Madison

Madison restaurants
Madison restaurants that serve tortas

Osteria Papavero image

PASTA

Osteria Papavero

128 East Wilson Street, Madison

Avg 4.5 (736 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Torta Barozzi$9.00
flourless chocolate cake, thai tea ice cream, whipped cream, toasted peanuts (gf)
More about Osteria Papavero
Migrants image

TACOS

Migrants

2601 W Beltline Highway, Madison

Avg 4 (76 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Torta Loca$9.99
2 eggs choice of meat, guacamole, mayo spread on toasted bollio
​roll & tortilla chips
Tortas$10.99
Bolillo roll filled with one meat or veggie & cheese choice. Includes guacamole, lettuce, picked onion, chimi mayo & tortilla chips
Brkfast Vegan Torta Loca$9.99
JUST Eggs, black beans, guacamole, vegan mayo with your choice of veggie on bolillo roll
More about Migrants

