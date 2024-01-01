Caprese sandwiches in Malibu
Malibu restaurants that serve caprese sandwiches
Zinqué (zin-kae) - Malibu
23725 Malibu Road, Malibu
|Caprese Tomato Mozzarella Sandwich (V)
|$13.00
Ciel Orange
29169 Heathercliff Rd, Malibu
|Caprese Sandwich
|$16.00
Creamy Fresh Burrata Cheese, Heirloom Tomato, Fresh Basil Leaves, Olive Oil and Balsamic Reduction Ciabatta Bread
