Caprese sandwiches in Malibu

Malibu restaurants
Toast

Malibu restaurants that serve caprese sandwiches

Item pic

 

Zinqué (zin-kae) - Malibu

23725 Malibu Road, Malibu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Caprese Tomato Mozzarella Sandwich (V)$13.00
More about Zinqué (zin-kae) - Malibu
Item pic

 

Ciel Orange

29169 Heathercliff Rd, Malibu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caprese Sandwich$16.00
Creamy Fresh Burrata Cheese, Heirloom Tomato, Fresh Basil Leaves, Olive Oil and Balsamic Reduction Ciabatta Bread
Caprese Sandwich$16.00
Creamy Fresh Burrata Cheese, Heirloom Tomato, Fresh Basil Leaves, Olive Oil and Balsamic Reduction Ciabatta Bread
More about Ciel Orange

Map

Map

