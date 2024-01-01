Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pappardelle in
Malvern
Malvern
Pappardelle
Malvern restaurants that serve pappardelle
The Valley House Bar & Restaurant - Malvern
1021 Morehall Rd, Charlestown Township
No reviews yet
Pappardelle Short Rib Ragu
$24.00
More about The Valley House Bar & Restaurant - Malvern
Joey Chops - 245 Lancaster Ave
245 Lancaster Avenue, Malvern
No reviews yet
Filet Tip Pappardelle
$33.00
More about Joey Chops - 245 Lancaster Ave
