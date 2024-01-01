Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pappardelle in Malvern

Go
Malvern restaurants
Toast

Malvern restaurants that serve pappardelle

Banner pic

 

The Valley House Bar & Restaurant - Malvern

1021 Morehall Rd, Charlestown Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pappardelle Short Rib Ragu$24.00
More about The Valley House Bar & Restaurant - Malvern
Consumer pic

 

Joey Chops - 245 Lancaster Ave

245 Lancaster Avenue, Malvern

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Filet Tip Pappardelle$33.00
More about Joey Chops - 245 Lancaster Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Malvern

Grilled Chicken

Greek Salad

Sweet Potato Fries

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Cake

French Fries

Map

More near Malvern to explore

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

King Of Prussia

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Wayne

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Phoenixville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Exton

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Newtown Square

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Berwyn

No reviews yet

Chester Springs

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Devon

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (769 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (76 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (132 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (559 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1444 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (778 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (409 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1271 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston