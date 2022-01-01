Quesadillas in Malvern
Malvern restaurants that serve quesadillas
Sly Fox Brewing Company
20 Liberty Boulevard, Malvern
|Quesadilla
|$9.00
Warm Flour Tortillas Stuffed with a Blend of Mixed Cheeses, with Fresh Salsa & Sour Cream. Add chicken, Pork or Steak +$3
The Greyhound Cafe Plant-Based Restaurant
81 Lancaster Ave Store # 7, Malvern
|GF Portabella Quesadilla
|$18.95
|Quesadilla
|$15.95
Your choice of chicken, beef, or portobello in a flour tortilla with onions, peppers, and cheese, served with black beans and rice
|L Quesadilla
|$14.95
Your choice of chicken, beef, or portobello in a flour tortilla filled with onions, peppers, and cheese, served with guacamole, black beans, and rice