Quesadillas in Malvern

Malvern restaurants
Malvern restaurants that serve quesadillas

Sly Fox Brewing Company image

 

Sly Fox Brewing Company

20 Liberty Boulevard, Malvern

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$9.00
Warm Flour Tortillas Stuffed with a Blend of Mixed Cheeses, with Fresh Salsa & Sour Cream. Add chicken, Pork or Steak +$3
More about Sly Fox Brewing Company
The Greyhound Cafe image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

The Greyhound Cafe Plant-Based Restaurant

81 Lancaster Ave Store # 7, Malvern

Avg 4.6 (546 reviews)
Takeout
GF Portabella Quesadilla$18.95
Quesadilla$15.95
Your choice of chicken, beef, or portobello in a flour tortilla with onions, peppers, and cheese, served with black beans and rice
L Quesadilla$14.95
Your choice of chicken, beef, or portobello in a flour tortilla filled with onions, peppers, and cheese, served with guacamole, black beans, and rice
More about The Greyhound Cafe Plant-Based Restaurant

