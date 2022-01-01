Grilled chicken in Malvern
Malvern restaurants that serve grilled chicken
The Valley House Bar & Restaurant - Malvern
1021 Morehall Rd, Charlestown Township
|Herb Grilled Chicken
|$21.00
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Dixie Picnic
215 Lancaster Ave, Frazer
|Grilled Chicken Pesto Wrap
|$9.99
Marinated grilled chicken lovingly wrapped in a soft white tortilla with fresh mozzarella cheese, basil pesto, tomato and lettuce. Comes with one side
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
Marinated grilled chicken served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and a side of our swamp sauce. Choice of one side.
|Marinated Grilled Chicken Platter for 10
|$35.00
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breasts served on a platter to add to any green salad. A delicious and healthy add on that completes the meal.