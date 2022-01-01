Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Malvern

Go
Malvern restaurants
Toast

Malvern restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Banner pic

 

The Valley House Bar & Restaurant - Malvern

1021 Morehall Rd, Charlestown Township

No reviews yet
Takeout
Herb Grilled Chicken$21.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
More about The Valley House Bar & Restaurant - Malvern
Item pic

 

Dixie Picnic

215 Lancaster Ave, Frazer

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Pesto Wrap$9.99
Marinated grilled chicken lovingly wrapped in a soft white tortilla with fresh mozzarella cheese, basil pesto, tomato and lettuce. Comes with one side
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Marinated grilled chicken served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and a side of our swamp sauce. Choice of one side.
Marinated Grilled Chicken Platter for 10$35.00
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breasts served on a platter to add to any green salad. A delicious and healthy add on that completes the meal.
More about Dixie Picnic

Browse other tasty dishes in Malvern

Quesadillas

Margherita Pizza

Chocolate Cake

Short Ribs

Chicken Parmesan

Rigatoni

Pies

Carrot Cake

Map

More near Malvern to explore

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Wayne

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

King Of Prussia

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Phoenixville

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Exton

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Newtown Square

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Chester Springs

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Berwyn

No reviews yet

Devon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (580 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (72 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (994 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (599 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (283 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (981 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston