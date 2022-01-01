Rigatoni in Malvern
Malvern restaurants that serve rigatoni
More about The Valley House Bar & Restaurant - Malvern
The Valley House Bar & Restaurant - Malvern
1021 Morehall Rd, Charlestown Township
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$22.00
More about The Greyhound Malvern closed Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
The Greyhound Malvern closed Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.
81 Lancaster Ave Store # 7, Malvern
|Lunch Rigatoni and Meatballs
|$14.25
Three Meatballs in homemade marinara sauce and topped with pesto and cashew parmesan cheese