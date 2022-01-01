Grilled chicken in Manassas
Manassas restaurants that serve grilled chicken
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The All American Steakhouse
5594 Ashland Community Sq, Manassas
|*Kid Grilled Chicken
|$1.00
|*Cobb Chicken Salad - Grilled
|$17.00
Fresh mixed greens topped with diced tomatoes, crisp bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, diced cucumbers, and your choice of grilled or fried chicken.
PIZZA
Monza
9108 Center Street, Manassas
|Chipotle Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$16.25
Blackened Grilled Chicken, Jalapeños, Lettuce, Red Onions, Tomato, Mozzarella, Chipotle Dressing, Ciabatta
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Two Brothers Chicken - Manassas REBUILDING
9745 Liberia Ave, Manassas
|Grilled Chicken Sub
|$7.49
100 % White Meat Marinated Grilled Chicken Topped With Lettuce Tomato Grilled Onions Mayo