Grilled chicken in Manassas

Manassas restaurants
Manassas restaurants that serve grilled chicken

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The All American Steakhouse

5594 Ashland Community Sq, Manassas

Avg 4.3 (3180 reviews)
Takeout
*Kid Grilled Chicken$1.00
*Cobb Chicken Salad - Grilled$17.00
Fresh mixed greens topped with diced tomatoes, crisp bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, diced cucumbers, and your choice of grilled or fried chicken.
More about The All American Steakhouse
PIZZA

Monza

9108 Center Street, Manassas

Avg 4.4 (832 reviews)
Takeout
Chipotle Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.25
Blackened Grilled Chicken, Jalapeños, Lettuce, Red Onions, Tomato, Mozzarella, Chipotle Dressing, Ciabatta
More about Monza
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Two Brothers Chicken - Manassas REBUILDING

9745 Liberia Ave, Manassas

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sub$7.49
100 % White Meat Marinated Grilled Chicken Topped With Lettuce Tomato Grilled Onions Mayo
More about Two Brothers Chicken - Manassas REBUILDING
TACOS

Zandra's Taqueria

9114 Center St, Manassas

Avg 4.4 (2068 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Traditional Taco pack$10.00
Come with Zandra’s hot signature sauces, onions, cilantro, sliced radish, and Pico
More about Zandra's Taqueria

