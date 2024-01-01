Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pasta salad in Manassas

Manassas restaurants
Manassas restaurants that serve pasta salad

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Co.

7541 Presidential Lane, Bull Run

Mimi's Shrimp Pasta Salad (Secret Family Recipe)$8.00
with Wild Caught Shrimp
Doug's Deli

9366 Main Street, Manassas

Pasta Salad$4.00
