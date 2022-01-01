Fettuccine alfredo in Manassas
Manassas restaurants that serve fettuccine alfredo
More about Monza
PIZZA
Monza
9108 Center Street, Manassas
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$11.50
Fettuccine pasta tossed in house made Alfredo. Choice to add grilled shrimp or chicken.
More about Semifreddo
Semifreddo
8687 Sudley Rd, Manassas
|Fettuccine Alfredo Con Pollo
|$22.00
|Half Fettuccine Alfredo Con Pollo
|$13.00
|Fettuccine Alfredo Con Pollo
|$16.00
More about Tortino Mare
Tortino Mare
120 Kent Village Sq, Manassas Park
|Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
|$18.00
Homemade thin fettuccine, grilled chicken with cream & Parmesan cheese sauce.
|Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
|$55.00
Bring home our Family-Style Pasta Meal for dinner tonight, serving 4-6 people.
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo:
Homemade thin fettuccine, grilled chicken with cream & Parmesan cheese sauce.
Meal features pasta with choice of Tri-Color or Caesar Salad and homemade focaccia bread.