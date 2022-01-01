Fettuccine alfredo in Manassas

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

PIZZA

Monza

9108 Center Street, Manassas

Avg 4.4 (832 reviews)
Takeout
Fettuccine Alfredo$11.50
Fettuccine pasta tossed in house made Alfredo. Choice to add grilled shrimp or chicken.
More about Monza
Semifreddo image

 

Semifreddo

8687 Sudley Rd, Manassas

Avg 4.5 (15 reviews)
Takeout
Fettuccine Alfredo Con Pollo$22.00
Half Fettuccine Alfredo Con Pollo$13.00
Fettuccine Alfredo Con Pollo$16.00
More about Semifreddo
Item pic

 

Tortino Mare

120 Kent Village Sq, Manassas Park

Avg 4.5 (787 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo$18.00
Homemade thin fettuccine, grilled chicken with cream & Parmesan cheese sauce.
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo$55.00
Bring home our Family-Style Pasta Meal for dinner tonight, serving 4-6 people.
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo:
Homemade thin fettuccine, grilled chicken with cream & Parmesan cheese sauce.
Meal features pasta with choice of Tri-Color or Caesar Salad and homemade focaccia bread.
More about Tortino Mare

