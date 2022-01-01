Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Manassas

Manassas restaurants
Manassas restaurants that serve boneless wings

10pc Boneless Wings image

 

Two Brothers Chicken - Manassas

9745 Liberia Ave, Manassas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
10pc Boneless Wings$6.49
House made Hand breaded All White meat Tossed in your Choice of sauce
More about Two Brothers Chicken - Manassas
The Philadelphia Tavern image

 

The Philadelphia Tavern

9413 Main Street, Manassas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BONELESS 20 Wings$25.00
BONELESS 15 Wings$20.00
15 hand cut boneless wings tossed in your favorite sauce.
Served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dipping sauce and a side of celery or carrots
BONELESS 10 Wings$15.00
10 hand cut boneless wings tossed in your favorite sauce.
Served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dipping sauce and a side of celery or carrots
More about The Philadelphia Tavern
Preston's Pub image

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Preston's Pub

9103 Andrew Drive, Manassas Park

Avg 4.5 (449 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BONELESS WINGS$11.99
BONELESS CHICKEN WINGS. SERVED WITH CHOICE OF RANCH OR BLUE CHEESE
More about Preston's Pub

