Boneless wings in Manassas
Manassas restaurants that serve boneless wings
More about Two Brothers Chicken - Manassas
Two Brothers Chicken - Manassas
9745 Liberia Ave, Manassas
|10pc Boneless Wings
|$6.49
House made Hand breaded All White meat Tossed in your Choice of sauce
More about The Philadelphia Tavern
The Philadelphia Tavern
9413 Main Street, Manassas
|BONELESS 20 Wings
|$25.00
|BONELESS 15 Wings
|$20.00
15 hand cut boneless wings tossed in your favorite sauce.
Served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dipping sauce and a side of celery or carrots
|BONELESS 10 Wings
|$15.00
10 hand cut boneless wings tossed in your favorite sauce.
Served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dipping sauce and a side of celery or carrots