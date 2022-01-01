Manchester salad spots you'll love
Must-try salad spots in Manchester
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bistro on Main
867 Main St #4, Manchester
|Popular items
|Big MACC Burger
|$13.99
Cheddar Cheese, Iceberg Lettuce, Pickles, and MACC Sauce
|Bistro Caesar Wrap
|$12.99
Mixed Greens, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, and a Grilled or Fried Chicken Breast with a House Made Caesar Dressing in a Wrap.
|Veggie Burger
|$12.99
Crispy fried Veggie Burger made of oats, brown rice, carrots, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, and water chestnuts, served on a bun with Lettuce, Tomato, and Lemon Aioli.
Joey Garlic's - Manchester CT
31 Redstone Road, Manchester
|Popular items
|Eggplant Fries
|$9.99
Sticks of fried eggplant, Romano and a side of Pomodoro sauce.
|Joey's Chicken Wings
|$9.99
Fresh to order in the flavor of your choice;
|Penne Alla Vodka
|$17.99
Tomato, heavy cream, red pepper flakes and vodka.