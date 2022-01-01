Cake in Mandeville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rusty Pelican

500 Girod St, Mandeville

Avg 4.5 (370 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Cake Salad$15.99
YES! You can have your Cake and Salad Too! Our House Salad Topped with Two of our all Lump Handmade Crab Cakes!
Item pic

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Fazzio's Restaurant

1841 N Causeway Blvd, Mandeville

Avg 4.4 (403 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cakes$14.00
Cheese Cake$8.00
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pontchartrain Po-Boys

318 Dalwill Dr, Mandeville

Avg 4.7 (1095 reviews)
Takeout
Cake - Blue Velvet$5.50
A slice of a moist “blue” vanilla cake with cream cheese filling and topping and dusted in "blue" vanilla cake crumbs.
Cake - Coconut Cloud$6.50
Seriously coconut! Three towering layers of ultra moist coconut cake are filled with clouds of creamy vanilla-coconut mousse made with real coconut milk. Snowy flaked and toasted coconut surrounds this heavenly experience.
Cake - Carrot$5.50
Carrot Cake layered with a Cream Cheese Icing
