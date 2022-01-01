Cake in Mandeville
Mandeville restaurants that serve cake
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rusty Pelican
500 Girod St, Mandeville
|Crab Cake Salad
|$15.99
YES! You can have your Cake and Salad Too! Our House Salad Topped with Two of our all Lump Handmade Crab Cakes!
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Fazzio's Restaurant
1841 N Causeway Blvd, Mandeville
|Crab Cakes
|$14.00
|Cheese Cake
|$8.00
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pontchartrain Po-Boys
318 Dalwill Dr, Mandeville
|Cake - Blue Velvet
|$5.50
A slice of a moist “blue” vanilla cake with cream cheese filling and topping and dusted in "blue" vanilla cake crumbs.
|Cake - Coconut Cloud
|$6.50
Seriously coconut! Three towering layers of ultra moist coconut cake are filled with clouds of creamy vanilla-coconut mousse made with real coconut milk. Snowy flaked and toasted coconut surrounds this heavenly experience.
|Cake - Carrot
|$5.50
Carrot Cake layered with a Cream Cheese Icing