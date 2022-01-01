Chicken salad in Maplewood

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

mapleleaf diner image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

mapleleaf diner

165 maplewood ave, maplewood

Avg 4.2 (176 reviews)
Takeout
napa valley chicken salad$10.95
scoop of chicken salad topped with cantaloupe avacado,grapes,served with toasted pita
chicken or tuna salad wrapper$9.25
chicken fajita keto salad$16.95
fresh romain lettuce tossed with tomatoes,cheddar cheese and avocado,topped withn fajita style chicken ,peppers ,onions and seasame seeds served with ranch
More about mapleleaf diner
Coda Kitchen & Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Coda Kitchen & Bar

177 Maplewood Ave, Maplewood

Avg 4.1 (898 reviews)
Takeout
Southwest Chicken & Avocado Salad$14.00
Chicken Salad with avocado as "mayo", grilled corn, red onion, tomato, cilantro on a Boston lettuce-arugula base
More about Coda Kitchen & Bar

