Chicken salad in Maplewood

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
mapleleaf diner
165 maplewood ave, maplewood
|napa valley chicken salad
|$10.95
scoop of chicken salad topped with cantaloupe avacado,grapes,served with toasted pita
|chicken or tuna salad wrapper
|$9.25
|chicken fajita keto salad
|$16.95
fresh romain lettuce tossed with tomatoes,cheddar cheese and avocado,topped withn fajita style chicken ,peppers ,onions and seasame seeds served with ranch