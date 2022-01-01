Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cinnamon rolls in
Marrero
/
Marrero
/
Cinnamon Rolls
Marrero restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
HAMBURGERS • DONUTS
Joe's Cafe
2691 Barataria Blvd, Marrero
Avg 4
(687 reviews)
Cinnamon Roll
$2.04
More about Joe's Cafe
HAMBURGERS • DONUTS
Joe's Cafe
5957 Lapalco Blvd, Marrero
Avg 4.1
(444 reviews)
Cinnamon Roll
$2.04
More about Joe's Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Marrero
Quesadillas
Grits
Roast Beef Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Ham Sandwiches
Waffles
Philly Cheesesteaks
Patty Melts
More near Marrero to explore
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(233 restaurants)
Metairie
Avg 4.2
(31 restaurants)
Mandeville
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Gretna
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Kenner
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Slidell
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Harvey
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Chalmette
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
La Place
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(233 restaurants)
Houma
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Hammond
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Gulfport
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Baton Rouge
Avg 4.4
(112 restaurants)
Hattiesburg
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(120 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(59 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(228 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(298 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston