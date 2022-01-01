Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo wings in Matawan

Matawan restaurants
Matawan restaurants that serve buffalo wings

Town Square Diner

1077 NJ-34 # G, Aberdeen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Wings$11.29
with Celery, Carrots & Bleu Cheese Dressing
More about Town Square Diner
The Pine Tavern image

SALADS • STEAKS

The Pine Tavern

151 Route 34, Matawan

Avg 4.3 (1317 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Wings$14.95
Asian, Buffalo, or Honey BBQ sauce
More about The Pine Tavern

