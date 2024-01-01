Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Gyoza in
Matthews
/
Matthews
/
Gyoza
Matthews restaurants that serve gyoza
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Osaka Japanese Cuisine
3531 matthews-mint hill rd, Matthews
Avg 4.2
(526 reviews)
Gyoza
$6.00
More about Osaka Japanese Cuisine
