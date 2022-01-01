Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried rice in Matthews

Go
Matthews restaurants
Toast

Matthews restaurants that serve chicken fried rice

MingFu image

 

MingFu - Matthews

115 W John Street, Mathews

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fried Rice$10.95
white meat chicken with peas, carrots, onions and egg
More about MingFu - Matthews
Osaka Japanese Cuisine image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Osaka Japanese Cuisine

3531 matthews-mint hill rd, Matthews

Avg 4.2 (526 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Rice Chicken$12.00
More about Osaka Japanese Cuisine

Browse other tasty dishes in Matthews

Garlic Knots

Fried Rice

Stew

Cheesecake

Salmon

Tuna Rolls

Cannolis

Salmon Rolls

Map

More near Matthews to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (360 restaurants)

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Rock Hill

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (360 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (85 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (278 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (880 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (352 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (891 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston