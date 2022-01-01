Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken fried rice in
Matthews
/
Matthews
/
Chicken Fried Rice
Matthews restaurants that serve chicken fried rice
MingFu - Matthews
115 W John Street, Mathews
No reviews yet
Chicken Fried Rice
$10.95
white meat chicken with peas, carrots, onions and egg
More about MingFu - Matthews
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Osaka Japanese Cuisine
3531 matthews-mint hill rd, Matthews
Avg 4.2
(526 reviews)
Fried Rice Chicken
$12.00
More about Osaka Japanese Cuisine
