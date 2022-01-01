Reuben in Matthews

Matthews restaurants
Toast

Matthews restaurants that serve reuben

Reuben image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHEESE

The Loyalist Market

435 N Trade St #102, Matthews

Avg 4.5 (15 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Reuben$14.50
More about The Loyalist Market
Grace O'Malley's image

 

Grace O'Malley's

157 N Trade Street, Matthews

No reviews yet
Takeout
Irish Reuben$12.95
Slow Roasted Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Irish Cheddar, House Russian Dressing On Rye
More about Grace O'Malley's

