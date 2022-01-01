Egg rolls in Mchenry
Mchenry restaurants that serve egg rolls
More about D.C. Cobb's
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
D.C. Cobb's
226 Main St, Woodstock
|Avocado Egg Rolls
|$13.00
Stuffed with fresh avocado, cream cheese, pick de gallo and chorizo. Served with homemade salsa verde.
|Southwest Egg Rolls
|$13.00
Stuffed with diced grilled chicken, spinach, black beans, sweet corn, roasted red peppers and jack cheese. Served with cobbs southwest sauce.
|Cobb’s Egg Roll Sampler
|$17.00
Try 1 each of our homemade egg rolls.
More about D.C. Cobb's McHenry
HAMBURGERS
D.C. Cobb's McHenry
1204 N Green St, McHenry
|Avocado Egg Rolls
|$13.00
Stuffed with fresh avocado, cream cheese, pick de gallo and chorizo. Served with homemade salsa verde.
|Southwest Egg Rolls
|$13.00
Stuffed with diced grilled chicken, spinach, black beans, sweet corn, roasted red peppers and jack cheese. Served with cobbs southwest sauce.
|Cobb’s Egg Roll Sampler
|$17.00
Try 1 each of our homemade egg rolls.