Chicken wraps in Mchenry

Mchenry restaurants
Mchenry restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

 

Cullom Knoll

3018 N Hickory Dr, McCullom Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$9.95
chicken (grilled or breaded), bacon, cheddar jack cheese blend, lettuce, tomatoes & chipotle mayo
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.95
chicken (grilled or breaded), mild buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles Lettuce, tomatoes & ranch
dressing
Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap$9.95
chicken (grilled or breaded), bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, swiss cheese & honey mustard
More about Cullom Knoll
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

D.C. Cobb's

226 Main St, Woodstock

Avg 3.5 (230 reviews)
Takeout
Southwest Chicken Wrap$14.00
Crispy fried Chicken, lettuce, black beans, sweet corn salsa, tortilla strips, cheddar, red onion, and cilantro-lime dressing wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.
Crispy Chicken BLT Wrap$14.00
Crispy fried chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.
Chicken Parm Wrap$14.00
Breaded chicken breast, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, giardiniera, fresh basil, and lettuce in a warm flour tortilla. Served with your choice of side.
More about D.C. Cobb's
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

D.C. Cobb's McHenry

1204 N Green St, McHenry

Avg 4.5 (1390 reviews)
Takeout
Southwest Chicken Wrap$14.00
Crispy fried Chicken, lettuce, black beans, sweet corn salsa, tortilla strips, cheddar, red onion, and cilantro-lime dressing wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.
Crispy Chicken BLT Wrap$14.00
Crispy fried chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.
Crispy Chicken BLT Wrap$14.00
Breaded & Deep Fried Chicken Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo Wrapped Up in a Warm Flour Tortilla. Served with your choice of side.
More about D.C. Cobb's McHenry

