Chicken wraps in Mchenry

Cullom Knoll
3018 N Hickory Dr, McCullom Lake
|Chipotle Chicken Wrap
|$9.95
chicken (grilled or breaded), bacon, cheddar jack cheese blend, lettuce, tomatoes & chipotle mayo
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$9.95
chicken (grilled or breaded), mild buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles Lettuce, tomatoes & ranch
dressing
|Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap
|$9.95
chicken (grilled or breaded), bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, swiss cheese & honey mustard
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
D.C. Cobb's
226 Main St, Woodstock
|Southwest Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
Crispy fried Chicken, lettuce, black beans, sweet corn salsa, tortilla strips, cheddar, red onion, and cilantro-lime dressing wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.
|Crispy Chicken BLT Wrap
|$14.00
Crispy fried chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.
|Chicken Parm Wrap
|$14.00
Breaded chicken breast, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, giardiniera, fresh basil, and lettuce in a warm flour tortilla. Served with your choice of side.
HAMBURGERS
D.C. Cobb's McHenry
1204 N Green St, McHenry
|Southwest Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
Crispy fried Chicken, lettuce, black beans, sweet corn salsa, tortilla strips, cheddar, red onion, and cilantro-lime dressing wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.
|Crispy Chicken BLT Wrap
|$14.00
Crispy fried chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.
