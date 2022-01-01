Fish and chips in Mchenry
Mchenry restaurants that serve fish and chips
More about D.C. Cobb's
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
D.C. Cobb's
226 Main St, Woodstock
|Fish & Chips
|$17.00
Tender pieces of our Cobb’s Logger hand-battered fish, served with fries, coleslaw, and homemade tartar sauce.
More about D.C. Cobb's McHenry
HAMBURGERS
D.C. Cobb's McHenry
1204 N Green St, McHenry
|Fish & Chips
|$17.00
Tender pieces of our Cobb’s Logger hand-battered fish, served with fries, coleslaw, and homemade tartar sauce.
|Fish & Chips
|$17.00
Tender pieces of our Cobb’s Logger hand-battered fish, served with fries, coleslaw, and homemade tartar sauce.