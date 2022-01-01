Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried rice in Medford

Go
Medford restaurants
Toast

Medford restaurants that serve chicken fried rice

Item pic

 

Yoki Medford

62 STATION LNDG, Medford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Fried Rice$17.95
More about Yoki Medford
Item pic

 

Cafe Services at 1 Cabot Road.

1 Cabot Road, Medford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Teriyaki Baked Chicken Breast Served Over Chef Marlenny's Special Chicken Fried Rice$8.95
Teriyaki Baked Chicken Breast Served Over Chef Marlenny's Special Chicken Fried Rice
More about Cafe Services at 1 Cabot Road.

Browse other tasty dishes in Medford

Pies

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Chips And Salsa

Chicken Sandwiches

Chocolate Cake

Fried Pickles

Steak Subs

Curry

Map

More near Medford to explore

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (178 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (101 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Malden

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Stoneham

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Melrose

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (570 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (255 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (581 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (185 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston