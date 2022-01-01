Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Medina

Medina restaurants
Medina restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

P.J. Marley's Restaurant & Pub image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

P.J. Marley's Restaurant & Pub

119 Public Sq, Medina

Avg 4.5 (476 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.29
Fresh 6 oz chicken breast lightly marinated in house, charbroiled, with lettuce, tomato and red onion.
BBQ Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.79
Fresh 6 oz chicken breast lightly marinated in house, charbroiled, dressed up with bold and tangy BBQ sauce, with lettuce, tomato and red onion.
BUTTERMILK CHICKEN SANDWICH image

 

The Farmer's Table

320 South Court Street, Suite 100, Medina

Avg 4.7 (115 reviews)
SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
crispy buttermilk fried chicken tossed in 7 pepper dry rub with fresh greens, garlic dill pickles, buttermilk ranch, and house hot sauce
BUTTERMILK CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.00
garlic dill pickles, fresh greens, buttermilk ranch
Johnny J's image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Johnny J's

925 N Court St, Medina

Avg 4.5 (2964 reviews)
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.99
