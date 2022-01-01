Chicken sandwiches in Medina
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
P.J. Marley's Restaurant & Pub
119 Public Sq, Medina
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.29
Fresh 6 oz chicken breast lightly marinated in house, charbroiled, with lettuce, tomato and red onion.
|BBQ Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.79
Fresh 6 oz chicken breast lightly marinated in house, charbroiled, dressed up with bold and tangy BBQ sauce, with lettuce, tomato and red onion.
The Farmer's Table
320 South Court Street, Suite 100, Medina
|SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$15.00
crispy buttermilk fried chicken tossed in 7 pepper dry rub with fresh greens, garlic dill pickles, buttermilk ranch, and house hot sauce
|BUTTERMILK CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$14.00
garlic dill pickles, fresh greens, buttermilk ranch