Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Medina

Go
Medina restaurants
Toast

Medina restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

GRILL

Foundry Social

333 Foundry Street, Medina

Avg 4.8 (132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ranchalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
Chicken tenders dipped in our ranchalo sauce and mixed with bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, and lettuce in a flour tortilla wrap.
More about Foundry Social
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Guys Pizza Co. Medina

800 Lafayette Road, Medina

Avg 4.3 (212 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Breaded buffalo strips, with cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomatoes.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine, bacon, tomatoes, with parmesan cheese and caesar dressing.
Southwest Chicken Club Wrap
Served cold: Sliced chicken, bacon, pepper jack cheese, with chipotle mayo, lettuce and tomatoes.
More about Guys Pizza Co. Medina
P.J. Marley's Restaurant & Pub image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

P.J. Marley's Restaurant & Pub

119 Public Sq, Medina

Avg 4.5 (476 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Philly Wrap$9.79
Grilled chicken, grilled peppers & onions, mushrooms, Swiss cheese and donkey sauce.
BBQ Hawaiian Chicken Wrap$9.79
Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, pineapple, red onion and lettuce all rolled up in a grilled flour tortilla.
Cajun Chicken Wrap$9.99
Grilled chicken, Cajun seasoning, lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheese, ranch dressing and french fries all rolled up in a grilled flour tortilla.
More about P.J. Marley's Restaurant & Pub
Johnny J's image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Johnny J's

925 N Court St, Medina

Avg 4.5 (2964 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Wrap$11.99
Grilled or fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese and your choice of wing sauce.
More about Johnny J's

Browse other tasty dishes in Medina

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Reuben

Cheeseburgers

Quesadillas

Philly Cheesesteaks

Caesar Salad

Cake

Chili

Map

More near Medina to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Strongsville

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Wadsworth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Barberton

No reviews yet

North Royalton

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Brecksville

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Broadview Heights

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston