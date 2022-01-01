Chicken fried steaks in Memphis
Memphis restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks
More about STIX - Downtown Memphis
STIX - Downtown Memphis
150 Peabody Place, Memphis
|Steak & Chicken
|$15.50
More about Molly’s La Casita
Molly’s La Casita
2006 Madison Ave, Memphis
|Steak, Chicken, or Combo for ONE
|$0.00
Serving for ONE.
Your choice of Strips of Dry-Rubbed Grilled STEAK or CHICKEN, or a COMBO OF STEAK AND CHICKEN, with Onions and Bell Peppers.
Served with (3) Flour Tortillas, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream.
Also comes with choice of (1) Side.
Sides will be packaged together, unless otherwise requested.
|Steak, Chicken, or Combo for TWO
|$0.00
Serving for TWO.
Strips of dry-rubbed Grilled Steak or Chicken (or combo), with Onions and Bell Peppers.
Served with (6) Flour Tortillas, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream.
Also comes with choice of 2 Sides.
Sides will be packaged together, unless otherwise requested.