Patty melts in Menomonee Falls

Menomonee Falls restaurants
Menomonee Falls restaurants that serve patty melts

A.J. OBradys Irish Pub & Grill- image

GRILL

A.J. OBradys Irish Pub & Grill-

N88W16495 Main St, Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (148 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Patty Melt$14.99
Our Slow Roasted Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Dijon Mustard, and Pickles pack onto our Half Pound Burger! Comes with a Choice of Side! Only here for the month of February!!
More about A.J. OBradys Irish Pub & Grill-
Item pic

 

The Bar - Green Bay - Holmgren Way

2001 Holmgren Way, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Patty Melt$13.49
A 1/3 pound burger, sauteed onions, American and Swiss cheese, on grilled marble rye bread with a side of 1000 island dressing.
More about The Bar - Green Bay - Holmgren Way
Item pic

 

The Bar - Wausau

10302 Market Street, Rothschild

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Patty Melt$13.49
A 1/3 pound burger, sauteed onions, American and Swiss cheese, on grilled marble rye bread with a side of 1000 island dressing.
More about The Bar - Wausau

