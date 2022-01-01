Pudding in Mesa
Mesa restaurants that serve pudding
More about Cornish Pasty Co.- Mesa
Cornish Pasty Co.- Mesa
1941 W Guadalupe Rd #101, Mesa
|Sticky Toffee Pudding
|$10.00
Toffee drenched sponge cake with dates, served hot with creme anglaise or ice cream.
|Chocolate Bread & Butter Pudding
|$10.00
Housemade bread baked in rich chocolate brandy sauce. Served crispy on the outside, warm and moist on the inside with choice of creme anglaise or ice cream.
More about Worth Takeaway
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Worth Takeaway
218 West Main Street, Mesa
|Banana Pudding
|$5.00
House made vanilla pudding with real vanilla beans layered with slices of banana, Nilla wafers, and fresh whipped cream and topped with flaky Malden salt.