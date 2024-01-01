Pad thai in Metairie
Metairie restaurants that serve pad thai
YaYa’s Thai Street Fusion - Located Inside Brewski's Bar & Grill
2205 David Drive, Metairie
|Mouth Watering Pad Thai
|$14.95
An iconic Thai street food featuring silky rice noodles, shrimp or chicken, eggs, and a medley of vibrant spices.
***Specify meat choice or vegetarian after item selection***
Cafe Equator
2920 Severn Avenue, Metairie
|Veggie Pad Thai
|$15.00
(contains egg) Rice noodles, egg, broccoli, carrots, zucchini, bean sprouts, green onions in a sweet and sour tamarind served with sprouts and crushed peanuts (choose your spicy level, otherwise served mild)
|Seafood Pad Thai
|$19.00
Rice noodles sautéed with shrimp, calamari, scallops , green onions and egg in a sweet & sour tamarind served with sprouts and crushed peanuts (choose your spicy level, otherwise served mild)
|Pad Thai
|$15.00
Rice noodles sauteed with bean sprouts, green onions and egg in a sweet & sour tamarind served with sprouts and crushed peanuts (choose your spicy level, otherwise served mild)