Pad thai in Metairie

Metairie restaurants
Metairie restaurants that serve pad thai

YaYa’s Thai Street Fusion - Located Inside Brewski's Bar & Grill

2205 David Drive, Metairie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mouth Watering Pad Thai$14.95
An iconic Thai street food featuring silky rice noodles, shrimp or chicken, eggs, and a medley of vibrant spices.
***Specify meat choice or vegetarian after item selection***
Cafe Equator

2920 Severn Avenue, Metairie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Pad Thai$15.00
(contains egg) Rice noodles, egg, broccoli, carrots, zucchini, bean sprouts, green onions in a sweet and sour tamarind served with sprouts and crushed peanuts (choose your spicy level, otherwise served mild)
Seafood Pad Thai$19.00
Rice noodles sautéed with shrimp, calamari, scallops , green onions and egg in a sweet & sour tamarind served with sprouts and crushed peanuts (choose your spicy level, otherwise served mild)
Pad Thai$15.00
Rice noodles sauteed with bean sprouts, green onions and egg in a sweet & sour tamarind served with sprouts and crushed peanuts (choose your spicy level, otherwise served mild)
