Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Metairie

Go
Metairie restaurants
Toast

Metairie restaurants that serve po boy

Acme Oyster House image

SEAFOOD

Acme Oyster House

3000 Veterans Blvd., Metairie

Avg 4.3 (1706 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Shrimp Po-boy$11.99
More about Acme Oyster House
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • DONUTS

Joe's Cafe

3616 N Causeway Blvd, Metairie

Avg 4 (574 reviews)
Takeout
Cheeseburger Po Boy$15.45
Fried Shrimp Po Boy$12.99
Fried (or grilled) shrimp with mayo, lettuce, tomato and pickle. Available on French Bread. All sandwiches can be made as a combo for an additional $2 and includes drink and chips.
Grilled Chicken Breast Po Boy$10.36
2 Yummy Grilled Chicken Breast served on our fresh French bread dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo and Purple Onion.
Add 2.20 to make it a combo with chips and a drink.
More about Joe's Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Metairie

Tacos

Caesar Salad

Edamame

Mushroom Burgers

Chicken Salad

Sliders

Cappuccino

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Metairie to explore

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Mandeville

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Kenner

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Gretna

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Slidell

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Harvey

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Chalmette

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Marrero

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

La Place

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (855 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (520 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (339 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (228 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston