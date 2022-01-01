Po boy in Metairie
Metairie restaurants that serve po boy
SEAFOOD
Acme Oyster House
3000 Veterans Blvd., Metairie
|Fried Shrimp Po-boy
|$11.99
HAMBURGERS • DONUTS
Joe's Cafe
3616 N Causeway Blvd, Metairie
|Cheeseburger Po Boy
|$15.45
|Fried Shrimp Po Boy
|$12.99
Fried (or grilled) shrimp with mayo, lettuce, tomato and pickle. Available on French Bread. All sandwiches can be made as a combo for an additional $2 and includes drink and chips.
|Grilled Chicken Breast Po Boy
|$10.36
2 Yummy Grilled Chicken Breast served on our fresh French bread dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo and Purple Onion.
Add 2.20 to make it a combo with chips and a drink.