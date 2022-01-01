Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Caprese salad in
Miami Beach
/
Miami Beach
/
Caprese Salad
Miami Beach restaurants that serve caprese salad
The Patio
100 South Pointe Dr, Miami Beach
No reviews yet
Caprese salad
$14.00
FRESH MOZZARELLA | TOMATO | BASIL
More about The Patio
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Norman's Tavern
6770 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
Avg 3.8
(994 reviews)
Caprese Salad
$12.00
More about Norman's Tavern
Browse other tasty dishes in Miami Beach
Picanha
Avocado Salad
Avocado Toast
Short Ribs
Calamari
Salmon Rolls
French Toast
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
More near Miami Beach to explore
Miami
Avg 4.3
(853 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
Avg 4.3
(268 restaurants)
Hollywood
Avg 4.3
(90 restaurants)
Hialeah
Avg 4.1
(42 restaurants)
Hallandale
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Opa Locka
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Dania
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Miami
Avg 4.3
(853 restaurants)
Clewiston
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Naples
Avg 4.4
(96 restaurants)
Cape Coral
Avg 4
(16 restaurants)
Key West
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Sebring
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(227 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(510 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(224 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(233 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(77 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(632 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston