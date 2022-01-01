Muffins in Miami Beach
Miami Beach restaurants that serve muffins
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Carrot Express
1755 Alton rd, Miami Beach
|Blueberry Almond Muffin
|$4.95
|Decadent Carrot Muffin
|$4.95
|Pumpkin-Zuccini Muffin
|$4.95
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Taste Bakery Cafe
773 17th St, Miami Beach
|Taste Famous Muffins
|$4.00
Our muffins are world famous! We bake a fresh batch every day, but once they're sold out for the day, they're gone! Try one today!
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Taste Bakery Cafe
900 Alton Road, Miami Beach
|Taste Famous Muffins
|$4.00
