Octopus in Miami Beach

Miami Beach restaurants
Miami Beach restaurants that serve octopus

The Patio image

 

The Patio

100 South Pointe Dr, Miami Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Octopus carpaccio$21.00
More about The Patio
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

Naked Taco - Miami Beach

1111 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach

Avg 4.1 (2011 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Octopus Tako$9.00
cucumber + tomato & red onion salad + jicama + lime crema + capers + hot pepper
More about Naked Taco - Miami Beach
Item pic

SUSHI

Pubbelly Sushi

1424 20th Street, Miami Beach

Avg 4.2 (2578 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Octopus$19.00
Grilled octopus, spicy lemongrass and crispy garlic
Spicy Octopus Roll$13.00
8pcs regular octopus inside seaweed rice outside topped with spicy mayo
More about Pubbelly Sushi
Item pic

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Stiltsville Fish Bar

1787 Purdy Ave, Miami Beach

Avg 4.6 (1346 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Octopus$29.00
spanish chorizo, blackened maduros, smokey plantain puree, rainbow swiss chard, salsa verde & cilantro
More about Stiltsville Fish Bar
Toni's Sushi Bar image

SALADS • SUSHI

Toni's Sushi Bar

1208 Washington Ave, Miami Beach

Avg 4.2 (1050 reviews)
Takeout
Sunomono Octopus$12.00
with seaweed, cucumber and sweet vinegar sauce
Tako-Octopus$5.00
More about Toni's Sushi Bar

