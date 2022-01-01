Octopus in Miami Beach
Miami Beach restaurants that serve octopus
More about Naked Taco - Miami Beach
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS
Naked Taco - Miami Beach
1111 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach
|Blackened Octopus Tako
|$9.00
cucumber + tomato & red onion salad + jicama + lime crema + capers + hot pepper
More about Pubbelly Sushi
SUSHI
Pubbelly Sushi
1424 20th Street, Miami Beach
|Grilled Octopus
|$19.00
Grilled octopus, spicy lemongrass and crispy garlic
|Spicy Octopus Roll
|$13.00
8pcs regular octopus inside seaweed rice outside topped with spicy mayo
More about Stiltsville Fish Bar
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Stiltsville Fish Bar
1787 Purdy Ave, Miami Beach
|Grilled Octopus
|$29.00
spanish chorizo, blackened maduros, smokey plantain puree, rainbow swiss chard, salsa verde & cilantro