Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cookies in
Coconut Grove
/
Miami
/
Coconut Grove
/
Cookies
Coconut Grove restaurants that serve cookies
LoKal
3190 Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove
No reviews yet
Cookies and Cream Milkshake
$9.00
Blue Bunny vanilla ice cream and Oreo cookie hand spun milkshake
More about LoKal
Harry's Pizzeria
2996 McFarlane Rd, Coconut Grove
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chunk Cookie
$6.00
sea salt
More about Harry's Pizzeria
Browse other tasty dishes in Coconut Grove
Tortilla Soup
Cheesecake
Ceviche
Quesadillas
Margherita Pizza
Chicken Salad
Cheeseburgers
Chili
More near Coconut Grove to explore
Brickell
Avg 4.3
(52 restaurants)
Wynwood
Avg 4.3
(46 restaurants)
Buena Vista
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Little River
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Little Havana
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Omni
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Flagami
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Shenandoah
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Silver Bluff
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Clewiston
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Naples
Avg 4.4
(95 restaurants)
Cape Coral
Avg 4
(16 restaurants)
Key West
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Sebring
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(329 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(683 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(335 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(466 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston