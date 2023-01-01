Brisket in Middletown
Middletown restaurants that serve brisket
More about Taino Smokehouse - Middletown - 482 Main Street
Taino Smokehouse - Middletown - 482 Main Street
482 Main Street, Middletown
|Brisket Philly
|$17.00
Brisket, sauteed peppers, onions and cheese sauce. All sandwiches are served on a brioche bun with house-made chips, pickle
More about Caribou BBQ Smokehouse
Caribou BBQ Smokehouse
650 S Main St, Middletown
|Smoked Brisket
|$11.99
Slow smoked for 14 hours to melt away in your mouth, add any side for a meat delight (side are an additional charge)
|Brisket Sandwich
|$14.99
Our beef brisket is seasoned and smoked for hours for a deep smoky flavor. Served on a lightly toasted potato bun with gourmet pickle and coleslaw
|Smoked Brisket Dinner
|$23.99
With Caribou-BBQ sauce, baked beans, Southern potato salad and cornbread