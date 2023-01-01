Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Middletown

Middletown restaurants
Middletown restaurants that serve brisket

Taino Smokehouse - Middletown - 482 Main Street

482 Main Street, Middletown

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brisket Philly$17.00
Brisket, sauteed peppers, onions and cheese sauce. All sandwiches are served on a brioche bun with house-made chips, pickle
Caribou BBQ Smokehouse

650 S Main St, Middletown

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Brisket$11.99
Slow smoked for 14 hours to melt away in your mouth, add any side for a meat delight (side are an additional charge)
Brisket Sandwich$14.99
Our beef brisket is seasoned and smoked for hours for a deep smoky flavor. Served on a lightly toasted potato bun with gourmet pickle and coleslaw
Smoked Brisket Dinner$23.99
With Caribou-BBQ sauce, baked beans, Southern potato salad and cornbread
