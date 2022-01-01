Shrimp quesadillas in Middletown
More about Coyote Blue Cafe
Coyote Blue Cafe
1960 Saybrook Rd, Middletown
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$20.50
Grilled seasoned shrimp served in a 12" flour tortilla with diced tomatoes, muenster , jack & cheddar cheeses garnished with lettuce, tomato and sour cream served with refried beans & rice
|Shrimp & Mango Salsa Quesadilla
|$20.95
A flour tortilla filled with muenster, jack & cheddar
cheeses, grilled shrimp & mango salsa
with refried beans & rice