Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Middletown

Go
Middletown restaurants
Toast

Middletown restaurants that serve tostadas

La Boca Mexican Restaurant & Cantina image

 

La Boca Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

337 Main Street, Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Tostadas$19.99
More about La Boca Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
Coyote Blue Cafe image

 

Coyote Blue Cafe

1960 Saybrook Rd, Middletown

Avg 4.1 (467 reviews)
Takeout
Tostada
A small tortilla basket filled with refried beans, lettuce, disced tomato & cheese
Tostada
A crisp tortilla basket with your choice of filling topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives, scallions, jalapeños, cheese and a dollop of sour cream & guacamole
More about Coyote Blue Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Middletown

Sliders

Nachos

Ravioli

Veggie Quesadillas

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chicken Rolls

Caesar Salad

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Middletown to explore

Wethersfield

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

New Britain

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Rocky Hill

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Middlefield

No reviews yet

Cromwell

No reviews yet

Wallingford

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Newington

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston