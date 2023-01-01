Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Middletown

Middletown restaurants
Middletown restaurants that serve curry

SOUPS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sprout and Lentil - Vegan Kitchen

796 Aquidneck Ave, Middletown

Avg 5 (114 reviews)
Takeout
Chickpea Curry Soup$0.00
Chickpea, Spinach, Carrots, Celery, Onions in a Curry Broth.
Curry Cauliflower With Chickpea$10.50
With Chickpea, Carrot and classic Indian Spices
Thai Massaman Curry$0.00
A delicious Thai Curry, with Yellow Peppers, Ginger, Lemon Grass, Roasted Broccoli and Bok Choy. Contains Coconut
More about Sprout and Lentil - Vegan Kitchen
Banner pic

 

The Roasted Clove - 1151 Aquidneck Ave.

1151 Aquidneck Ave, Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Curry Chicken Salad$10.00
Curry chicken salad, bell peppers, red onion, craisins, celery, mayo, lettuce and tomato
More about The Roasted Clove - 1151 Aquidneck Ave.

