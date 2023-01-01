Curry in Middletown
Middletown restaurants that serve curry
More about Sprout and Lentil - Vegan Kitchen
SOUPS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sprout and Lentil - Vegan Kitchen
796 Aquidneck Ave, Middletown
|Chickpea Curry Soup
|$0.00
Chickpea, Spinach, Carrots, Celery, Onions in a Curry Broth.
|Curry Cauliflower With Chickpea
|$10.50
With Chickpea, Carrot and classic Indian Spices
|Thai Massaman Curry
|$0.00
A delicious Thai Curry, with Yellow Peppers, Ginger, Lemon Grass, Roasted Broccoli and Bok Choy. Contains Coconut