Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Milford

Go
Milford restaurants
Toast

Milford restaurants that serve fried rice

Depot St. Tavern image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Depot St Tavern

45 depot st, Milford

Avg 4.8 (3740 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Fried Rice$23.00
More about Depot St Tavern
Item pic

 

Chim Thai Cafe Milford - 196 East Main Street

196 East Main Street, Milford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mango Fried Rice$14.95
House special fried rice with shrimps, chicken, mangoes, onions, carrots, ginger, green peas, scallion and egg.
Siam Fried Rice$14.95
Fried rice with chicken and shrimp, egg, onions, carrots, broccoli and tomatoes.
Siam Fried Rice$12.95
Fried rice with chicken and shrimp, egg, onions, carrots, broccoli and tomatoes.
More about Chim Thai Cafe Milford - 196 East Main Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Milford

Salmon

Wontons

Pancakes

Pad Thai

Rangoon

Grilled Chicken

Calamari

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Milford to explore

Framingham

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Natick

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Franklin

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Westborough

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Medfield

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Woonsocket

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Mendon

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Whitinsville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (573 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (111 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1825 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (614 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (780 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston