Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate mousse in Milford

Go
Milford restaurants
Toast

Milford restaurants that serve chocolate mousse

Sal's Pizza - Milford NH image

 

Sal's Pizza - Milford NH

180 Elm Street, Milford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse$4.59
More about Sal's Pizza - Milford NH
Mile Away Restaurant image

 

Mile Away Restaurant

52 Federal Hill Rd,, Milford

No reviews yet
Chocolate Mousse Cake$6.50
More about Mile Away Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Milford

Cake

Cinnamon Rolls

Cookies

Chicken Salad

Chicken Parmesan

Cheese Pizza

Cheesecake

Eggplant Parm

Map

More near Milford to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Nashua

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Londonderry

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Merrimack

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Groton

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Peterborough

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Amherst

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston