French fries in Milford

Milford restaurants
Milford restaurants that serve french fries

Riverhouse Cafe image

 

Riverhouse Cafe

167 Union Square, Milford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side French Fries$2.75
More about Riverhouse Cafe
Main pic

 

Ansanm

20 South Street, Milford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Creole French Fries$4.00
More about Ansanm

