Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French fries in
Milford
/
Milford
/
French Fries
Milford restaurants that serve french fries
Riverhouse Cafe
167 Union Square, Milford
No reviews yet
Side French Fries
$2.75
More about Riverhouse Cafe
Ansanm
20 South Street, Milford
No reviews yet
Creole French Fries
$4.00
More about Ansanm
Browse other tasty dishes in Milford
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Cookies
Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Salad
Chocolate Cake
Chicken Tenders
Cheesecake
Cake
More near Milford to explore
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(62 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(62 restaurants)
Nashua
Avg 4.3
(38 restaurants)
Londonderry
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Groton
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Merrimack
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Amherst
No reviews yet
Peterborough
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(62 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 3.9
(12 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(77 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(690 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(717 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(175 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(390 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(90 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(568 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(283 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston