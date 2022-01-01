Chicken tenders in Milford
Riverhouse Cafe
167 Union Square, Milford
|Chicken Finger Salad
|$12.99
Crispy house made chicken tenders on mixed greens, cucumber, red onion, tomato, pea shoots with your choice of house made dressing.
|Chicken Finger BLT
|$12.99
House made chicken tenders, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of toasted bread.
|KID Chicken Fingers
|$7.99
House recipe crispy chicken tenders (3) served with French fries and choice of dipping sauce.