Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Milford

Go
Milford restaurants
Toast

Milford restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

 

Riverhouse Cafe

167 Union Square, Milford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Finger Salad$12.99
Crispy house made chicken tenders on mixed greens, cucumber, red onion, tomato, pea shoots with your choice of house made dressing.
Chicken Finger BLT$12.99
House made chicken tenders, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of toasted bread.
KID Chicken Fingers$7.99
House recipe crispy chicken tenders (3) served with French fries and choice of dipping sauce.
More about Riverhouse Cafe
Item pic

 

Sal's Pizza - Milford NH

180 Elm Street, Milford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$9.00
More about Sal's Pizza - Milford NH

Browse other tasty dishes in Milford

Cheese Pizza

Cheesecake

Chicken Parmesan

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Eggplant Parm

Cookies

Cake

Map

More near Milford to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Nashua

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Londonderry

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Merrimack

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Groton

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Peterborough

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Amherst

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston