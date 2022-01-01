Cheeseburgers in Milford
Milford restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
More about Riverhouse Cafe
Riverhouse Cafe
167 Union Square, Milford
|KID Cheeseburger
|$9.75
|Not So Boring - Cheeseburger
|$12.95
House ground burger with your choice of cheese, served on a brioche bun.
More about Sal's Pizza - Milford NH
Sal's Pizza - Milford NH
180 Elm Street, Milford
|16” Bacon Cheeseburger
|$20.00
Bacon, Ground Beef, Ketchup, Mozzarella and Cheddar
|19" Bacon Cheeseburger
|$23.00
Bacon, Ground Beef, Ketchup, Mozzarella and Cheddar
|12” Bacon Cheeseburger
|$15.00
Bacon, Ground Beef, Ketchup, Mozzarella and Cheddar