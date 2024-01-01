Tacos in Milford
Milford restaurants that serve tacos
Taco Time Cocina & Cantina Mexicana - 11 Wilton Rd
11 Wilton Rd, Milford
|Tacos Al Pastor Plate
|$16.75
Seasoned shaved pork, served on grilled corn tortillas. Topped with fresh diced onions, cilantro and grilled pineapple. Includes 3 Tacos served with homemade salsa roja, spanish rice, refried beans topped with queso fresco, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.
Ansanm
20 South Street, Milford
|Shredded Chicken Tacos
|$14.00
Three chicken tacos topped with an epis aioli, pikliz, and plantain crisps on a soft corn tortilla.
|Jackfruit Tacos
|$14.00
Three shredded jackfruit in creole sauce tacos and topped with a house made epis hummus, pikliz, and plantain crisps.