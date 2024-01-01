Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Milford

Milford restaurants that serve tacos

Taco Time Cocina & Cantina Mexicana - 11 Wilton Rd

11 Wilton Rd, Milford

Takeout
Tacos Al Pastor Plate$16.75
Seasoned shaved pork, served on grilled corn tortillas. Topped with fresh diced onions, cilantro and grilled pineapple. Includes 3 Tacos served with homemade salsa roja, spanish rice, refried beans topped with queso fresco, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.
Ansanm

20 South Street, Milford

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shredded Chicken Tacos$14.00
Three chicken tacos topped with an epis aioli, pikliz, and plantain crisps on a soft corn tortilla.
Jackfruit Tacos$14.00
Three shredded jackfruit in creole sauce tacos and topped with a house made epis hummus, pikliz, and plantain crisps.
