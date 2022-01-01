Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pappardelle in Mill Valley

Mill Valley restaurants
Mill Valley restaurants that serve pappardelle

Piatti image

 

Piatti

625 Redwood Highway, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pappardelle$24.00
braised beef ragu, pecorino
More about Piatti
Watershed image

 

Watershed

129 Miller Avenue, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pappardelle$22.00
Llano Secco Pork Shoulder Sugo, Grana Padano, Kale, Pickled Cherry Bomb Chili, Green Olives
More about Watershed

