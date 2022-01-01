Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Rigatoni in
Mill Valley
/
Mill Valley
/
Rigatoni
Mill Valley restaurants that serve rigatoni
Piatti
625 Redwood Highway, Mill Valley
No reviews yet
Rigatoni
$22.00
bolognese, parmesan, extra virgin olive oil
More about Piatti
PIZZA • PASTA
Piazza D'Angelo
22 Miller Ave., Mill Valley
Avg 4.4
(3400 reviews)
Rigatoni
$20.00
House made rigatoni, eggplant, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, ricotta salata cheese, basil
More about Piazza D'Angelo
