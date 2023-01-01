Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Home fries in
Millsboro
/
Millsboro
/
Home Fries
Millsboro restaurants that serve home fries
Surf Bagel - Long Neck
36908 Silicato Drive, Millsboro
No reviews yet
Side of Home Fries
$3.00
More about Surf Bagel - Long Neck
Holly Lake Camp Store & Grill
32087 Holly Lake Rd, Millsboro
No reviews yet
Home Fries
$3.25
Regular
With Onions
With Onion and Peppers
More about Holly Lake Camp Store & Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Millsboro
Grilled Chicken
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Salmon
Tuna Sandwiches
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Chicken Pizza
Chicken Salad
Tuna Salad
More near Millsboro to explore
Ocean City
Avg 4.1
(85 restaurants)
Rehoboth Beach
Avg 4.3
(77 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Lewes
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
Berlin
Avg 4.7
(18 restaurants)
Bethany Beach
Avg 4.2
(17 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Laurel
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(20 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(10 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 5
(6 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(189 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(363 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(383 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(299 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(736 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(124 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston